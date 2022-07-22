Cardinals' Kyler Murray Says He Must Fulfill Super Bowl Promise After New Contract

Set Number: X163910 TK1

Fresh off agreeing to a new contract with the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray is ready to reward the franchise for their commitment to him.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Murray said the next step for him is "about fulfilling my promise" to the Cardinals by one day bringing "a championship to this organization.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported yesterday that Murray has agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with $160 million guaranteed that will keep him in Arizona through the 2028 season.

There were some questions early in the offseason about Murray's future with the Cardinals. He briefly scrubbed references to the team from his social media in February, leading to speculation he might be unhappy.

"If you're a kid my age, you're used to, like, people take off all of their...that's just a thing," Murray told reporters in March about the situation. "Honestly, like I said, I took everything off of it, besides one picture, so it had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that."

Around the same time Murray was deleting images from social media, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported people within the Cardinals organization described the 24-year-old as "self-centered, immature and someone who points fingers."

Mortensen also noted that Murray was "embarrassed" by the Cardinals' 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Game and felt he was "made the scapegoat" for their performance.

Murray's extension makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. His $46.1 million average annual salary trails only Aaron Rodgers' deal with the Green Bay Packers ($50.3 million). His $160 million guaranteed ranks second, behind Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

In terms of total value, Murray's $230.5 million is third among quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes' $450 million and Josh Allen's $258 million.

The pressure is certainly on Murray now that he has given the Cardinals a long-term commitment. but he's already met the challenge of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Through his first three seasons, Murray has thrown for 11,480 yards, run for 1,786 yards and accounted for 90 touchdowns (70 passing, 20 rushing). The Oklahoma alum has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance since 2015 last year.