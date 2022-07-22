Video: Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Delivers Water to Arizona Residents amid Heat Wave

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The ongoing heat wave in Arizona has left many dehydrated and in danger of heat-related illness, but Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stepped in to help those in need.

Hopkins posted Friday on social media that he spent a day this week "giving cold water to the people struggling to find housing" in downtown Phoenix. He also included a link to donate to the Arizona Housing Coalition.

Hopkins has spent the last two seasons of his career in Arizona and his entering his third campaign with the franchise in 2022. The 30-year-old has caught 157 passes for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in 26 games over the last two seasons.

However, the five-time Pro Bowler is currently set to miss the first six games of the upcoming season after being suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins denied taking any supplements and is hoping to get the suspension reduced.