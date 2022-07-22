X

    Video: Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Delivers Water to Arizona Residents amid Heat Wave

    Erin WalshJuly 22, 2022

    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The ongoing heat wave in Arizona has left many dehydrated and in danger of heat-related illness, but Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stepped in to help those in need.

    Hopkins posted Friday on social media that he spent a day this week "giving cold water to the people struggling to find housing" in downtown Phoenix. He also included a link to donate to the Arizona Housing Coalition.

    Deandre Hopkins @DeAndreHopkins

    Stay safe out there <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Arizona?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Arizona</a>, the mission continues…🙏<br><br>Donate: <a href="https://t.co/weL5RiOQ75">https://t.co/weL5RiOQ75</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZP4LNdKNCh">pic.twitter.com/ZP4LNdKNCh</a>

    Kevin Zimmerman @KZimmermanAZ

    DeAndre Hopkins spent part of yesterday driving around Downtown Phoenix and giving out bottles of water to those who needed it on another very hot day. <a href="https://t.co/kgccDrDSoT">pic.twitter.com/kgccDrDSoT</a>

    Hopkins has spent the last two seasons of his career in Arizona and his entering his third campaign with the franchise in 2022. The 30-year-old has caught 157 passes for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in 26 games over the last two seasons.

    However, the five-time Pro Bowler is currently set to miss the first six games of the upcoming season after being suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

    Hopkins denied taking any supplements and is hoping to get the suspension reduced.

