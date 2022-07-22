Video: Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Delivers Water to Arizona Residents amid Heat Wave

Video: Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Delivers Water to Arizona Residents amid Heat WaveJuly 22, 2022
The ongoing heat wave in Arizona has left many dehydrated and in danger of heat-related illness, but Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stepped in to help those in need.
Hopkins posted Friday on social media that he spent a day this week "giving cold water to the people struggling to find housing" in downtown Phoenix. He also included a link to donate to the Arizona Housing Coalition.
Deandre Hopkins @DeAndreHopkins
Stay safe out there <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Arizona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Arizona</a>, the mission continues…🙏<br><br>Donate: <a href="https://t.co/weL5RiOQ75">https://t.co/weL5RiOQ75</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZP4LNdKNCh">pic.twitter.com/ZP4LNdKNCh</a>
Hopkins has spent the last two seasons of his career in Arizona and his entering his third campaign with the franchise in 2022. The 30-year-old has caught 157 passes for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in 26 games over the last two seasons.
However, the five-time Pro Bowler is currently set to miss the first six games of the upcoming season after being suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Hopkins denied taking any supplements and is hoping to get the suspension reduced.