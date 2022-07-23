AEW Rampage Results: Fyter Fest Week 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 4

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on July 22.

With Ring of Honor holding its annual Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Saturday, Tony Khan used this week's episode as a go-home show for the ROH event.

Jay Lethal stepped into the ring with Christopher Daniels before he faces Samoa Joe this weekend for the ROH TV title.

Hangman Page teamed up with John Silver to battle The Butcher and The Blade in tag team action. Lee Moriarty faced Dante Martin. And Britt Baker was in action alongside Jamie Hayter.

We also saw Max Caster take on Austin Gunn in a rap battle. No, that is not a typo. Let's look at what happened on Friday's show.