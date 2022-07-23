AEW Rampage Results: Fyter Fest Week 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Rampage Results: Fyter Fest Week 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 23, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on July 22.
With Ring of Honor holding its annual Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Saturday, Tony Khan used this week's episode as a go-home show for the ROH event.
Jay Lethal stepped into the ring with Christopher Daniels before he faces Samoa Joe this weekend for the ROH TV title.
Hangman Page teamed up with John Silver to battle The Butcher and The Blade in tag team action. Lee Moriarty faced Dante Martin. And Britt Baker was in action alongside Jamie Hayter.
We also saw Max Caster take on Austin Gunn in a rap battle. No, that is not a typo. Let's look at what happened on Friday's show.
Page and Silver vs. Butcher and Blade
- The Butcher and The Blade have been booked inconsistently during their AEW run due to several factors, but it would not be surprising to see them win the titles eventually. They are a very good duo.
- It almost felt like Silver was over with the crowd more than Page at times.
- Silver's German suplex looks so nice because he has such a low center of gravity.
The first match of the night began as soon as the show started. The Butcher and The Blade took control early and began to taunt the former world champion while keeping Silver cornered.
While we did see a few tags on the babyface side, the heels seemed to have the upper hand more times than not. Hangman would be the one to come in and give Silver a breather while Silver saved his energy for an energetic final sequence.
Silver hit The Butcher with a German suplex before Page finished him off with the Buckshot Lariat for the win.
This match had some entertainment value for sure, but it was missing something that kept it from being as good as it could have been. It's hard to say what it is. It just felt like they were stuck in third gear and unable to shift into the next one.
Winners: Page and Silver
Grade: B-
Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin
- Moriarty and Martin have good chemistry. This could be a good long-terms feud if AEW wants to go in that direction.
- Martin looked great in this match, but it felt like he was purposely holding back from doing as many high-flying spots as he usually would. Perhaps he is becoming a bit more cautious.
After a promo from Claudio Castagnoli, Martin and Moriarty squared off in a singles match. They shook hands to show sportsmanship before locking up.
This match was between two of the most physically gifted young performers in AEW, so it was not surprising to see them go full-speed the whole time.
As the match progressed, we began to see a change in Moriarty's attitude. As he had Martin rolled up for a pin, he used the ropes for balance and ended up getting a dirty win.
Stokely Hathaway watched from the ramp and offered Moriarty his business card, but Moriarty just kept walking. This was just fun from start to finish. Even when it wasn't perfect, it was still good.
Winner: Lee Moriarty
Grade: B
Baker and Hayter vs. Blue and D'Amboise
- D'Amboise has big-time potential. She has the physical skills and the look to be a very marketable talent for any company.
- Blue is someone who has been working with AEW for quite some time but has yet to get a push outside of AEW Dark. It might be time to test her on TV with a few wins to see how she does.
- The neckbreaker Baker used on Blue when taking her to the floor looked great.
Skye Blue and Ashley D'Amboise teamed up to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team match this week.
Blue and Baker started for their teams with a basic lockup and exchange, but it didn't take DMD long to take the low road and yank her opponent to the mat by her hair.
Hayter will often carry the weight for her team in tag bouts, but Baker spent more time in the ring on this occasion. Hayter still managed to do some damage, but it was still Baker who won with a Lockjaw.
This match was not very long, but it did allow all four women to have a moment or two to shine. It's difficult to see AEW keep giving the women the shortest match on the card most weeks, but these four made the most of the time they were given.
Winners: Baker and Hayter
Grade: C+
Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels
- Daniels' ring jacket looks awesome.
- Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh could have rolled their sleeves up a bit and been right at home on Miami Vice.
- Daniels looks like he has gotten in a bit better shape since we last saw him.
The main event of the evening was between two ROH veterans. Lethal and Daniels both spent time in TNA and Ring of Honor, so they know each other quite well and have similar backgrounds.
While The Fallen Angel was able to get in the first few shots, Lethal eventually took control and maintained it throughout the commercial break.
Both of these men are veterans, so neither really had an advantage over the other in any way. Even though Daniels has 15 years on Lethal, both men have still developed similar levels of skill.
This match had more storytelling and logic to it than some of what we see in AEW, but it also had plenty of exciting moments to keep the fans invested. The challenger for the ROH TV title this weekend hit Lethal Injection on Daniels to get the win.
Winner: Jay Lethal
Grade: B-
