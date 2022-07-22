Bronny James' Peach Jam Games Attended by Duke's Jon Scheyer, Memphis' Penny Hardaway

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Multiple heavy hitters in the college basketball world are keeping tabs on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' son, Bronny James.

According to On3.com's Jamie Shaw, over 150 NBA scouts and college coaches have been present at Nike's Peach Jam over the past week, many of whom were specifically watching Bronny.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway were perhaps the biggest names in attendance at the high school showcase, but Alabama's Nate Oats, Stanford's Jerod Haase, Kansas State's Jerome Tang and Oklahoma's Porter Moser were also there to observe.

The 17-year-old James, who plays his high school ball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, as well as the No. 46 overall player, No. 7 shooting guard and No. 12 player from the state of California in the 2023 class.

Per Shaw, James has acquitted himself well in the Peach Jam, averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from long range in five games.

Shaw noted that while the 6'3" guard is coveted for his skill, he is also a potential cash cow for the school that lands him.

Bronny has a name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation of $6.4 million, placing him No. 1 on On3.com's NIL 100 and making him the most valuable amateur athlete there is.

In addition to being the son of a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP and bona fide legend in LeBron James, Bronny boasts nearly 12 million social media followers.

While Bronny is not known to have received an official scholarship offer, 247Sports lists Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina as some of the programs with interest.

Of the coaches who watched him at the Peach Jam, Scheyer may make the most intriguing case since he is taking over a Duke program that thrived for decades under Mike Krzyzewski and is constantly in the mix for ACC titles and national championships.

Meanwhile, Hardaway is a former NBA star with the Orlando Magic who has brought in several big-name recruits to Memphis, perhaps giving him a leg up over some of his competition.

Regardless, Bronny's stock seems to be on the ascent, and he should have no shortage of college options at his disposal in the near future.