Chris Jericho Injured; Bray Wyatt's Cryptic Tweet; Did WWE Spoil Lesnar vs. Reigns?

Jericho Dealing with Broken Nose

AEW star Chris Jericho said Thursday on Twitter that he suffered a broken nose during his match against Eddie Kingston on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho included video of when the injury seemed to occur, as Kingston seemed to inadvertently hit him in the face with a steel chair in the midst of taking a Codebreaker:

In a continuation of their long-running and personal feud, Jericho and Kingston did battle in a barbed wire deathmatch with the Jericho Appreciation Society trapped in a shark cage.

Jericho's cronies managed to escape, however, and they played a role in him scoring the victory over Kingston in a bloody affair.

In the first-ever meeting between them, Kingston beat Jericho at Revolution in March, but Jericho turned heel after that and has been hard at work trying to get revenge.

Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki beat Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino in a six-man tag team match at Forbidden Door, followed by Kingston's team beating Jericho's team in a Blood & Guts match.

Wednesday marked Jericho's first singles victory over Kingston, and it could be a sign that their feud is set to continue.

Jericho and Kingston may have to wait a bit until the payoff, however, as Jericho must now recover from the broken nose he suffered at the hands of Kingston.

Wyatt Posts Cryptic Tweet

With the one-year anniversary of his release from WWE approaching on July 31, Bray Wyatt posted a cryptic tweet Thursday on his Twitter account:

Wyatt, whose Twitter handle is @Windham6, changed his Twitter name to "Wyatt 6" several weeks ago and dropped some potential hints about returning to wrestling in the near future:

Wyatt also added the following to his Twitter profile: "Begin again kid, it’s what you do. -VKM"

VKM are the initials of longtime WWE chairman and head of creative Vince McMahon, so adding a McMahon quote has led to speculation about Wyatt's future.

Despite being a top star and multi-time world champion during his time in WWE, Wyatt has not wrestled or appeared for another wrestling promotion since his release.

Wyatt's apparent reluctance to go elsewhere could be a sign that he is holding out for a WWE return, or he could simply be waiting for the perfect time to debut for AEW, Impact Wrestling or another company.

Interestingly, SummerSlam is set to take place on July 30, which is just one day before the anniversary of his release, while the following Raw is on Aug. 1, which is one day after that anniversary.

Having Wyatt resurface on one of those shows would be hugely impactful and reintroduce a big star back into the mix.

No matter where he ends up, Wyatt figures to make a significant impact due to his talking ability and creativity, both of which carried him to great heights in WWE.

WWE Possibly Spoils Reigns vs. Lesnar with Action Figure Reveal

Fans are speculating that WWE may have given away the result of the SummerSlam main event based on a Mattel action figure that was shown at San Diego Comic Con this week.

As part of WWE's wide-ranging action figure reveals, an Ultimate Edition Brock Lesnar was showcased, and the figure comes with both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship as accessories:

Lesnar has held both the WWE and universal titles multiple times during his career, but he has not been universal champion since the strap was changed from red to blue, and the belt that comes with the action figure is blue.

At SummerSlam, Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

It will be a rematch of the WrestleMania 38 main event, which was title vs. title and saw Reigns prevail to retain the universal title and become WWE champion.

While the action figure doesn't guarantee a Lesnar win, it is certainly curious, and it adds to a suspicion that some already have.

It is difficult to envision WWE having Lesnar lose yet again, so the company may have booked itself into a corner in terms of needing Brock to win.

Also, Drew McIntyre is waiting in the wings for a title match at Clash at the Castle in September, and since he has history with both Lesnar and Reigns, it would make sense for Lesnar to win at SummerSlam, Reigns to challenge him to a rematch and McIntyre to face and beat both of them in Wales.

Fans don't have to wait long to see if the Lesnar figure is truly a spoiler, as SummerSlam is set for next weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.