Lakers' LeBron James' Uninterrupted Files Trademark for 'Shut Up and Dribble' Phrase

Lakers' LeBron James' Uninterrupted Files Trademark for 'Shut Up and Dribble' PhraseJuly 22, 2022
LeBron James' Uninterrupted, Inc. filed a request with the United States Trademark and Patent Office to trademark the phrase "shut up and dribble," per Scooby Axson of USA Today.
James' connection to the phrase dates back to the comments Fox News personality Laura Ingraham made about athletes like James and Kevin Durant expressing opinions on political and social issues in 2018.
LeBron James @KingJames
If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see <a href="https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj">https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj</a>
Per the trademark request, the phrase would be used on "downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds."
The request also lists social media posts, videogames and other forms of entertainment as possible uses for the phrase.