Lakers' LeBron James' Uninterrupted Files Trademark for 'Shut Up and Dribble' Phrase

LeBron James' Uninterrupted, Inc. filed a request with the United States Trademark and Patent Office to trademark the phrase "shut up and dribble," per Scooby Axson of USA Today.

James' connection to the phrase dates back to the comments Fox News personality Laura Ingraham made about athletes like James and Kevin Durant expressing opinions on political and social issues in 2018.

Per the trademark request, the phrase would be used on "downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds."

The request also lists social media posts, videogames and other forms of entertainment as possible uses for the phrase.