Rams Reveal Super Bowl 56 Ring Honoring SoFi Stadium, City of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory by receiving their championship rings in a private ceremony Thursday night.

TMZ Sports reported in May that the ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, who created championship rings for the Milwaukee Bucks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years. Rams players provided input for the design as Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey reportedly all gave ideas toward the final creation.

Beckham and Miller were among those on hand to receive the rings despite not being on the Rams roster ahead of training camp. OBJ is a free agent, while Miller departed in free agency to join the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams won their second Super Bowl in franchise history when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling game that came down to the wire. Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for the game-winning touchdown with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It marked the franchise's first championship since the 1999 season when it was based in St. Louis.

Los Angeles, led by head coach Sean McVay, has all the pieces in place to make another run to the Super Bowl. Stafford and Kupp both signed major contract extensions this offseason. The Rams also brought in a few key free agents, signing veteran receiver Allen Robinson II and eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Los Angeles will begin gearing up to defend the title next week with training camp set to commence July 29.