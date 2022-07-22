Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 2 of ESPN Documentary

Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 2 of ESPN DocumentaryJuly 22, 2022
The second episode of The Captain, the documentary about legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired Thursday night on ESPN, and it did not disappoint.
The second chapter of the seven-episode series focused on Jeter's rise to fame and his impact on the Yankees as he helped the team capture a World Series title in his first full season with the club in 1996.
The second episode kicked off with the Yankees discussing trading Mariano Rivera to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Felix Fermin and moving Jeter back to Triple-A after he had an underwhelming Spring Training.
The episode then moved into Jeter getting his big opportunity with the Yankees in 1996 after Tony Fernandez broke his arm. He hit a home run in his first big league game, but the Hall of Famer tweeted that he never got that ball back and is unsure what happened to it.
Here's some other reaction from Thursday's episode:
The third episode of The Captain, which is titled "I don't have to be your best friend," will air on July 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Episodes are released weekly, with the docuseries set to wrap on Aug. 11.