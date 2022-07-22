X

    Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 2 of ESPN Documentary

    Erin WalshJuly 22, 2022

    The second episode of The Captain, the documentary about legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired Thursday night on ESPN, and it did not disappoint.

    The second chapter of the seven-episode series focused on Jeter's rise to fame and his impact on the Yankees as he helped the team capture a World Series title in his first full season with the club in 1996.

    The second episode kicked off with the Yankees discussing trading Mariano Rivera to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Felix Fermin and moving Jeter back to Triple-A after he had an underwhelming Spring Training.

    Max Preston @MaxPrestonTV

    The Yankees almost sent Mariano Rivera to Seattle for Felix Fermin and put Derek Jeter back in Triple A. Definitely a mistake the Yankees are glad they didn’t make 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Glad they kept us around <a href="https://twitter.com/MarianoRivera?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarianoRivera</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Alan Hahn @alanhahn

    Imagine trading Mariano Rivera for Felix Fermin! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Matt Hanifan @mph_824_

    Mariano Rivera said “Felix Fermin over me?” like…..😂😂😂😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/svw91MDBJ7">pic.twitter.com/svw91MDBJ7</a>

    The episode then moved into Jeter getting his big opportunity with the Yankees in 1996 after Tony Fernandez broke his arm. He hit a home run in his first big league game, but the Hall of Famer tweeted that he never got that ball back and is unsure what happened to it.

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Believe it or not, the fan in Cleveland wouldn’t give me that first HR ball so I have no idea where it ended up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Here's some other reaction from Thursday's episode:

    ESPN @espn

    "I had fun! If I said I didn't, I'd be lying to you." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/3vAZiH6irA">pic.twitter.com/3vAZiH6irA</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Winning my first championship at home was so special. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Should’ve jumped. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/XI3wiSWgEX">pic.twitter.com/XI3wiSWgEX</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Competition eliminates complacency. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina

    Beautifully done by the producers of the <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> doc to include this clip. <a href="https://t.co/KdsTnqdWLV">pic.twitter.com/KdsTnqdWLV</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    “You can compare statistics all you want. … I compare who won more.” <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> on the rivalry with A-Rod <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/m8IN8fjIQD">pic.twitter.com/m8IN8fjIQD</a>

    Noah Adler @realnoahadler99

    <a href="https://t.co/km1ZYjaNqi">pic.twitter.com/km1ZYjaNqi</a>

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    A friendship ended over a sports illustrated cover? All because Derek Jeter was standing “over” Alex Rodriguez? Pettiness at its finest

    2 @Jt202102

    “You should never be ok with losing “ Derek Jeter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    The year is 1996. You’re starting a franchise with either A-Rod or Derek Jeter. Who do you choose?

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    When third party voices split up a friendship 😞. That’s what I get with the friendship of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez

    Nate Weiser @nweiser09

    "Once you win there is nothing else to do but to win again. Anything less than that is a complete failure." - Derek Jeter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    1998. What a year. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    J @DaGreatPisces89

    ARod was definitely the better player than Derek Jeter for sure no doubt but Derek was winning championships that’s the difference <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    ESPN @espn

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> had a club for every day of the week 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/vuVyFFDuOH">pic.twitter.com/vuVyFFDuOH</a>

    Xavier Armand @x_armand

    Derek Jeter casually dropping the hottest NYC nightclubs from late 90s 🐐

    OG AnGinobili @ubathediplomat

    Derek Jeter. Kobe Bryant. Same type of person. Very disciplined. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Brock @BBennett1992

    Even with everything Derek Jeter has accomplished, my favorite thing about him is his leadership! 99% of superstars can’t lead… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Jaime Schultz @JMSchultz12

    Derek Jeter is my childhood hero, one of the best to play the game, guy just won, played hard, star power through the roof. That being said, I have one quarrel…he has a lefty glove fold…he broke that thing in like a lefty and that blows my mind

    Steve Finamore @SteveFinamore

    "You should never be okay with losing. When you lose people will say oh forget it. No, no, no... Remember it. Remember what that feeling is like. Don't experience it again."<br>-Derek Jeter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://t.co/Slv0CBUrJH">pic.twitter.com/Slv0CBUrJH</a>

    Andy Nesbitt @anezbitt

    As a Red Sox fan I must say this 7-part Derek Jeter doc on espn is… actually pretty good so far.

    Stephy:)⚾️❤️28⭐️ @YankeeStephy

    Hi <a href="https://twitter.com/derekjeter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@derekjeter</a> love watching <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> this episode is making me flash back to my childhood!. I wanted to share that in your final season in 2014 I made a scrapbook of your season! I think the book Weighs 25 lb <a href="https://t.co/APUDaBSJFJ">pic.twitter.com/APUDaBSJFJ</a>

    ESPN @espn

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> is airing now on ESPN and <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> 📺 <a href="https://t.co/MepwsOsCnH">pic.twitter.com/MepwsOsCnH</a>

    Ryan Springer @_RyanSpringer

    Derek Jeter had 52 errors his first year in pro ball and didn’t quit. He learned from failure and went on to achieve: 14 All-Star selections, 5 Gold Glove Awards, 5 Silver Slugger Awards, over 3,000 hits, win 5 World Series Championships, and was inducted to Hall of Fame <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Legend?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Legend</a> <a href="https://t.co/iRrnQcOSfR">pic.twitter.com/iRrnQcOSfR</a>

    Derek Jeter @derekjeter

    Nothing like winning in New York City. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Gabrielle @gfstarr1

    "Loyalty one way is stupidity." - Derek Jeter<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a>

    Brian @BriGuy3521

    “If I feel you’re trying to take advantage of me, I’m done” - Derek Jeter<br><br>I wonder if that’s how Judge feels🤔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheCaptain?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheCaptain</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepBX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepBX</a>

    The third episode of The Captain, which is titled "I don't have to be your best friend," will air on July 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Episodes are released weekly, with the docuseries set to wrap on Aug. 11.

