Lakers' LeBron James on Scotty Pippen Jr.: 'The Kid Has a Bright Future!!'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James touted rookie Scotty Pippen Jr.'s future NBA prospects in a tweet Thursday:

Pippen, who is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, signed a two-way contract with the Lakers earlier this month after going undrafted out of Vanderbilt.

He's impressed in eight summer-league games thus far.

In three California Classic Summer League matchups, the 6'3" guard dropped 11.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

In five NBA 2K23 Summer League games in Las Vegas, Pippen averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

He also excelled in his final season at Vanderbilt, posting 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

He didn't shoot well in either summer-league session, topping out at 35.6 percent in Vegas, but Pippen showcased his ability to score, make plays, run the offense and play great defense.

He has solid two-way potential at the next level, and James is evidently a fan of his work thus far.