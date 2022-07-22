Are Yankees, Dodgers or Giants Better Juan Soto Fit amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors?

0 of 4

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are off and running.

Seven teams have already expressed interest in the 23-year-old super-slugger, including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Each big-market, big-money franchise has the prospect arsenal to broker a deal and the resources to potentially cover a colossal contract extension for Soto.



They're all sensible suitors, but which makes the most sense? We'll examine each situation before making that call.

