Browns Rumors: Josh Rosen Agrees to 1-Year Contract amid Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Buzz

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with quarterback Josh Rosen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the agreement Thursday, the same day Rosen and AJ McCarron worked out for the team.

The Browns are Rosen's sixth NFL team. He was originally a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before playing for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

The UCLA product has been a disappointment during his pro career, throwing for 2,864 yards and 12 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. His teams are 3-13 in his 16 career NFL starts.

Cleveland's signing Rosen may be a sign the franchise is resigned to Deshaun Watson serving a suspension during the 2022 season. The NFL is currently weighing possible punishments for Watson under its personal conduct policy after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by at least 30 women. Twenty-four women filed civil lawsuits against the three-time Pro Bowler, 20 of which have been settled.

The Browns are expected to start Jacoby Brissett in the event Watson is suspended. Brissett signed a one-year contract with Cleveland in March.

Some have speculated the Browns could be a potential short-term destination for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is in the process of seeking a trade. The 49ers have explored trade options for Garoppolo throughout the offseason but have found a tepid market amid his offseason shoulder surgery. Garoppolo is yet to be fully cleared to play.

Given the Browns' push to make a deep playoff run, Garoppolo made some level of sense for a quick Watson replacement. He's a better quarterback than Brissett and only under contract for one more season. The Browns also have a massive $48.5 million in cap space, meaning they could add Garoppolo and still have plenty of rollover cap for the 2023 campaign. However, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Wednesday the Browns "are not expected to pursue" Garoppolo.

Rosen's signing does not necessarily preclude the Browns from trading for Garoppolo. It's unlikely Rosen's contract carries much—if any—guaranteed money. But it's equally unlikely the Browns would have explored the free-agent quarterback market if they had any imminent plans of making a trade.

With training camp getting underway next week, the Garoppolo-to-Cleveland rumors may be on life support.