Warriors' Bob Myers on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: 'I Like Our Team and Where It's At'

Michael Urakami/Getty Images

There has been speculation that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant could be headed for a reunion with the Golden State Warriors, but that appears unlikely.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told Mark Medina of NBA.com that he's satisfied with his roster coming off the team's fourth championship in eight years, and he doesn't anticipate any significant changes.

"I like our team and where it’s at," Myers said. "I want to give the guys a chance to do it again."

Durant joined the Warriors in 2016, changing the landscape of the NBA at the time. The addition of the 2014 MVP to a core that included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green created an offensive powerhouse that dominated the league.

In three years on the team, Durant helped lead Golden State to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and two championships, winning Finals MVP both times. He suffered a torn Achilles in the 2019 Finals, which derailed the team's chances at a three-peat. He chose to sign with the Nets that offseason.

After returning to glory this past season, the Warriors still have the pieces in place to do it all again next year. Curry, Thompson and Green all overcame injuries throughout last season before their postseason run. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole emerged as key contributors that Myers doesn't want to part with in order to bring in a superstar.

"It's a good group. We're lucky. It'll be fun to see," Myers said. "We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we're back to being the hunted, which I didn't think we'd be. We'll see. I think we can handle it."

Golden State did lose a few rotational players like Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Damion Lee. But as long as the team's core is intact, the Warriors will remain title contenders for years to come.

"We kept most of it together, but we have to stay healthy," Myers said. "I didn't think we'd make it last year, but we did. I watch like you do. We'll see what happens."