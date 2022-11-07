LeBron James Out for Lakers vs. Jazz with Foot Injury Described as Soreness

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Monday's game against the Utah Jazz due to left foot soreness, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum.

It will be the first missed action of the year for the forward, who is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists through nine games in 2022-23.

Injuries still continue to be a major story for James late in his career.

The 18-time All-Star was limited to just 56 games in 2021-22 with knee, ankle and abdominal injuries all costing him significant time. It came after missing 27 games in 2020-21 with ankle issues.

Only once in his four years with the Lakers has he played more than 60 games in a season.

After missing the 2022 season, James had worked his way back to full strength by the middle of the offseason.

"I'm 100 percent healthy," he told ESPN's Dave McMenamin during an appearance at the Drew League in July.

Another injury could force the Lakers to be cautious around the 37-year-old in his 20th season in the NBA.

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season, but he is off to a slower start this year while the team is just 2-7.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook must take on bigger offensive roles with LeBron unavailable, although Davis is also dealing with his own back injury.