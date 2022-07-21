Former South Carolina QB Phil Petty Dies at Age 43

Scott Halleran

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday at the age of 43, the school announced.

According to USA Today's Eric Boynton, Petty recently had a "brief hospital stay" and the cause of death has not been released. Petty was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks during his college career from 1998-2001.

"Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is," South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said in the release. "A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband."

Petty is seventh in program history with 5,656 career passing yards and 10th with 28 career touchdowns. He racked up 4,211 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final two seasons alone as he led the Gamecocks to a significant turnaround.

South Carolina had a combined record of 1-21 in the 1998 and 1999 seasons. Under head coach Lou Holtz, Petty propelled the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record in 2000 and a 9-3 finish in his final year. He led the team to back-to-back Outback Bowl victories over Ohio State in those two seasons, earning game MVP honors as a senior after throwing for 227 yards and two scores in a 31-28 win.

Petty spent time as an assistant coach under Skip Holtz at East Carolina. In April, he was hired as an assistant at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia, South Carolina.

Petty is survived by his wife and two children.