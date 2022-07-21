Aaron Rodgers, Top-Paid NFL QBs After Kyler Murray's New Cardinals Contract

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second-highest-paid player in the NFL by agreeing to a five-year, $230.5 million contract with the quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal reportedly features $160 million in guarantees, the second-largest amount guaranteed at signing behind Deshaun Watson, who signed a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Though Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have bigger overall contracts, Murray ranks favorably on the list of the highest average annual salaries in the NFL.

Highest-Paid QBs in Average Salary

1. Aaron Rodgers, GB ($50.3 million)

2. Kyler Murray, ARI ($46.1 million)

3. Deshaun Watson, CLE ($46.0 million)

4. Patrick Mahomes, KC ($45.0 million)

5. Josh Allen, BUF ($43.0 million)

6. Derek Carr, LV ($40.5 million)

T-7. Dak Prescott, DAL ($40.0 million)

T-7. Matthew Stafford, LAR ($40.0 million)

T-9. Kirk Cousins, MIN ($35.0 million)

T-9. Russell Wilson, DEN ($35.0 million)

Salary info via Spotrac.

Aaron Rodgers deserves his place at the top of the rankings after outstanding play the past two seasons. The Packers quarterback has won MVP in each of the last two years, giving him four for his career, while leading the league in passer rating in each year.

The 38-year-old finished 2021 with 37 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions.

After a couple of seasons of uncertainty about his future in Green Bay, Rodgers locked up a lucrative extension this offseason.

It's more surprising to see Murray at No. 2 on the list considering his up-and-down play.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has a Rookie of the Year award and two Pro Bowl selections, but he was exposed in the playoffs last year with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

A survey of NFL personnel didn't list Murray among the top 10 quarterbacks in the game, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 24-year-old will have a lot more pressure on him after the latest contract.

The rise in quarterback salaries could be good news for young players like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. All three are still on their rookie deals but will soon seek extensions.