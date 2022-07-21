Bam Adebayo on Buzz Heat Could Trade Him for Kevin Durant: 'I Can't Control That'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Bam Adebayo has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but the Miami Heat center is not worried about it.

"It is what it is, control what you can control," Adebayo said Thursday, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Obviously it's an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can't control that."

The Heat have often been mentioned as a potential landing spot for stars Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell in trades.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Miami made an offer to the Utah Jazz for Mitchell and will continue to "monitor the situation." Discussions with the Brooklyn Nets over Durant were also "hot and heavy" before recently cooling off.

Jackson reported the Heat would prefer not to deal Adebayo, but the player "has not sought assurances" from the team about any trades.

The 25-year-old set a career high with 19.1 points per game this past season, adding 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was also named second-team All-Defense for the third year in a row as the Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The one-time All-Star has been a key part of the team's success in recent years, including helping the Heat get to the NBA Finals in 2020.

There are still questions about his future with the team after an up-and-down postseason.

Adebayo averaged just 14.8 points per game in the 2022 playoffs as the squad was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final. He was held to single digits three times during the seven-game series loss to the Boston Celtics.

Miami might see trading Adebayo for another proven star alongside Jimmy Butler as the best path forward to contend for a title.