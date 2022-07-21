New 911 Audio Released from Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal Restaurant Altercation

David Becker/Getty Images

An off-duty cop had to call for backup after the March 21 altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, as heard in the newly released 911 call audio acquired by TMZ Sports.

The officer asked for "a bunch of, or a few units" to the scene.

He later said the victim in the case was "sucker punched while he was eating dinner."

Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief. He pleaded not guilty but was ordered to stay 25 feet from Covington while the case remains active.

The alleged assault took place at a Miami Beach restaurant just over two weeks after Covington and Masvidal fought at UFC 272 on March 5. After an ugly lead-up to the pay-per-view with heated exchanges, Covington won the bout by unanimous decision.

Video of the aftermath of the alleged assault was captured by TMZ.

Masvidal was accused by an unidentified victim in the police report of having sucker-punched them twice, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Police were told Masvidal was wearing a blue surgical mask and a hoodie that covered his head but was identified by his hair and voice.

Masvidal was also alleged to have said "you shouldn't have been talking about my kids" following the alleged assault.

Among other things, Covington called Masvidal a "deadbeat dad" ahead of their fight.