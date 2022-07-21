Browns Rumors: A.J. McCarron, Josh Rosen Working out with CLE amid Garoppolo Buzz

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

As the Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a decision about a potential Deshaun Watson suspension, the club is looking to add additional quarterback depth heading into training camp.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns have workouts scheduled with several veterans, including A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, and they plan to carry four quarterbacks at the start of camp.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the San Francisco 49ers have given Jimmy Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade for the 30-year-old.

However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted the Browns aren't expected to pursue a trade for Garoppolo despite the uncertainty over Watson's status.

Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former United States District Judge Sue Robinson concluded on June 30. The hearings are part of the process between the NFL and NFL Players Association to determine whether he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

The three-day hearings came after attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement that 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against Watson accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct have been settled.

Robinson has yet to make a formal announcement about any discipline for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Browns privately are "bracing" for Watson to receive an eight-game suspension.

If Robinson issues a suspension of any length, the league has the right to appeal that discipline to commissioner Roger Goodell. If it goes in that direction, Goodell would then have the authority to issue the discipline that he deems appropriate.

As things stand, Cleveland's quarterback depth chart includes Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. Fowler noted Brissett would be viewed as the starter, depending on Watson's status.

McCarron and Rosen both spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons. McCarron was going to be Matt Ryan's backup, but his season ended in Week 2 of the preseason when he tore his ACL.

The Falcons signed Rosen to be their No. 2 quarterback following McCarron's injury. The UCLA alum appeared in four games, completing just two of his 11 attempts.

McCarron was teammates with Watson for two seasons with the Houston Texans from 2019-20.

Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, but he quickly fell out of favor with the organization. They used the No. 1 pick the following year to select Kyler Murray and traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.