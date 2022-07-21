Fantasy Alert: Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire Has 'a Sense of Urgency' Entering Season

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is optimistic he can benefit in a big way from his first uninterrupted offseason since entering the NFL.

"This offseason, it was pretty much getting back to the basics, being able to have a full offseason," he said to The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "That was one of the things Coach (Andy) Reid and I talked about. He said, 'This is really your first real offseason in the NFL.' Really, health was the biggest thing."

"There's always a sense of urgency for me. I feel I bring that intensity. I never really was injured in college. It’s just one of those things."

Like his fellow rookies in 2020, Edwards-Helaire was unable to enjoy a traditional offseason when he first entered the league because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, he had offseason gallbladder surgery and then proceeded to miss seven games because of injuries.

The 5'8", 209-pound back has shown flashes on the field.

Through his first two seasons, he's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has 55 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire opened the 2021 campaign by running for 291 yards on 58 carries through Kansas City's first four games.

Still, he hasn't yet reached the heights many expected him to hit when he was coming out of LSU. Maybe everything will finally come together for the 23-year-old, and he'll demonstrate why Kansas City made him a first-round pick.