Logan Paul Defeats The Miz at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Competing in the first singles match of his career, social media megastar Logan Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.

Paul used an assortment of finishers throughout the bout to secure the win. He utilized a figure-four leglock, Phenomenal Forearm and even did an Eddie Guerrero-style frog splash off the top rope through the announce table on the outside of the ring at one point.

The actual finish saw Miz attempt to use his one-of-one necklace to hit Paul, but he ducked and The A-Lister stopped himself before inadvertently hitting his wife, Maryse, instead.

Paul took advantage of the opening to hit his opponent with his own Skull Crushing Finale for the pin.

Miz came to the ring with Maryse and Ciampa. The former NXT champion was ejected by the referee after attempting to interfere. He didn't want to leave but ended up getting taken out by AJ Styles.

The issues between Paul and The Miz date back to WrestleMania 38 in April when they teamed together to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The YouTuber performed well beyond expectations, and The Miz scored the pinfall victory for the team, but the celebration was cut short when the WWE Superstar surprisingly hit his partner with a Skull Crushing Finale.

The A-Lister later made it clear he wasn't a fan of his teammate stealing his spotlight, but he changed his tune a few months later when major news regarding Paul's WWE status broke.

The 27-year-old signed an official contract with the company, making him part of the roster. And upon inking the deal, the celebrity made it known that he wanted revenge on The Miz.

In response, The A-Lister claimed he was merely trying to teach Paul a lesson at 'Mania and was acting in a mentorship role. He subsequently announced his intention to become tag team champions with the YouTuber.

The social media star had no interest in that offer, though, and instead reiterated his hatred for his former tag team partner and challenged him to a one-on-one match at SummerSlam.

The two-time WWE champion tried to diffuse the situation on an episode of Miz TV, but Paul wasn't having any of it, so The A-Lister enlisted help from Ciampa to beat some respect into his rival.

The attack didn't go according to plan, though, as Paul got some shots in on The Miz and escaped before absorbing too much damage.

The Miz ultimately accepted Paul's challenge and vowed to embarrass him in front of tens of thousands of fans in Nashville, Tennessee, but it was the social media star who scored the upset win and got his singles career off to an undefeated start.

