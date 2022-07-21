Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Kenny Omega and More

1 of 4

Edge is set to make his return to WWE programming on Monday night's Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Ross Berman of Wrestling Inc).

And Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc) added that WWE has merchandise for The Rated-R Superstar, suggesting Edge will be returning under his classic gimmick.

It is disappointing for the performer that he was not able to see his vision for The Judgment Day through after building the group and then being unceremoniously dumped by its members on June 6.

However, the recent vignettes showing him taking a journey through his career and the iconic competitors he has wrestled throughout it have been very well done.

When Edge comes back, he will be greeted like the star he is and presumably set up for what should be a dream match of sorts with Finn Balor, the former world champion who dislodged him as the leader of the faction.

The veteran will always have a place in WWE thanks to the strong matches he is still having and his ability to connect with audiences through his great mic work.

The feud with Balor and Damian Priest will work both for him and the opposition, who have been treading water while waiting for the Hall of Famer's return.