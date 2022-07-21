Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Kenny Omega and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Kenny Omega and MoreJuly 21, 2022
Returns of former world champions dominate the conversation in this collection of wrestling rumors, with Edge, Kenny Omega and Bayley at the forefront.
The latter two have missed substantial time due to injuries, while Edge has been off of television for two or so months, plotting a comeback following his dismissal from The Judgment Day.
When might those three performers explode back onto our screens and instantly elevate the quality of the shows on which they appear?
The answer awaits in this roundup of sports-entertainment rumors.
Edge's Rated-R Return
Edge is set to make his return to WWE programming on Monday night's Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Ross Berman of Wrestling Inc).
And Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc) added that WWE has merchandise for The Rated-R Superstar, suggesting Edge will be returning under his classic gimmick.
It is disappointing for the performer that he was not able to see his vision for The Judgment Day through after building the group and then being unceremoniously dumped by its members on June 6.
However, the recent vignettes showing him taking a journey through his career and the iconic competitors he has wrestled throughout it have been very well done.
When Edge comes back, he will be greeted like the star he is and presumably set up for what should be a dream match of sorts with Finn Balor, the former world champion who dislodged him as the leader of the faction.
The veteran will always have a place in WWE thanks to the strong matches he is still having and his ability to connect with audiences through his great mic work.
The feud with Balor and Damian Priest will work both for him and the opposition, who have been treading water while waiting for the Hall of Famer's return.
Kenny Omega to Return to AEW TV Soon?
All Elite Wrestling fans have not seen Kenny Omega since he appeared on Dynamite following his world title loss to "Hangman" Adam Page last November.
Lingering injuries were cited as the main cause, but other duties as a company executive have also contributed to his absence.
Sapp reported that several AEW officials were made aware of plans for Omega to return and team with The Young Bucks at All Out on September 4.
No opponents were mentioned and there were no further details offered up, but the idea that The Best Bout Machine may be back for the company's biggest PPV of the year is a huge deal, especially taking into consideration the relative unknowns surrounding CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole's availability.
Omega would bring some star power back to the promotion while quenching the thirst of fans who have waited a long time to see him back in the ring, creating magic and collecting titles.
Teaming with the Bucks is a great way to ease him back into the squared circle, too, without forcing him to carry the weight of a match on his shoulders, one of which has been surgically repaired.
Whatever the match looks like, fans will be ecstatic to see one of the most popular wrestlers in the world back on AEW television. That is, as long as everything goes according to plan and the report comes to fruition.
Where Is Bayley?
Former SmackDown women's champion Bayley has been out of action since last July, leaving WWE fans to wonder when she will be coming back to television.
While not indicative of an on-screen return, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that The Role Model is scheduled to be in Nashville, Tennessee for the SummerSlam weekend.
The WWE women's division got a boost with the recent Money in the Bank cash-in by Liv Morgan and her subsequent SmackDown Women's Championship victory, but both the Raw and SmackDown rosters could use the spark that Bayley's return would give them.
She will almost certainly be treated as a babyface by fans initially, but whether she fills the role of babyface or heel would be the long-term question. Considering how great she was as a villain, one can only hope she returns as a ruthless antagonist for Morgan or Bianca Belair.
Whatever her role, expect Bayley to make the most of it and quickly remind fans of why she is one of the most influential female wrestlers of all time.
Tony Khan Excited About New AEW Faction
A new stable featuring Ariya Daivari, Parker Boudreaux and Slim J debuted at the recent AEW Dark tapings and, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan is excited about the act.
Daivari will reportedly play a spoiled brat who uses his trust fund to hire Boudreaux and Slim J to compete for him.
Boudreaux was previously in NXT 2.0 as Harland, a seemingly can't-miss breakout star who, er, missed with the brand. Renewed life, presumably in a role that better fits him than the silent, menacing threat behind Joe Gacy, should help him find the success he did not under the WWE umbrella.
If Khan is really that excited about the act, it will be interesting to see how long it takes before they pop up on Dynamite or Rampage. With so much talent already missing weekly television slots because of a bloated roster, one has to ask the question: Is there really room for them at this point?
Perhaps sticking to Dark and Dark Elevation, where they can shore up the act a bit, would be the best fit for them at this time.