Steelers' Najee Harris 'Kind of Disappointed' with Madden 23 Rating

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris is not happy with his Madden 23 rating.

Harris didn't crack the top 10 in the ratings, earning an 85 overall. The running backs in the top 10 range from 97 overall to 88 overall and include Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Austin Ekler and Ezekiel Elliott.

"I ain't gonna lie, my guy. You know what, that stuff just came out today, and I got tagged in it—I don't even want to discuss it, just off the fact that I'm actually kind of disappointed," Harris told Rich Eisen (h/t Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot). "I don't want to talk about it, because just talking about it makes people want to say, 'Oh, what is this rating? And they'll be like, 'Oh man.' So, all right, listen, just play the game, kids. That's all I got."

Harris appeared in every game for the Steelers during his rookie season and rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 74 passes for 467 yards and three scores.

For comparison, Elliott, who received the No. 10 slot at 88 overall, rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games. He also caught 47 passes for 287 yards and two scores.

Harris' Madden 23 rating will give him all the motivation he needs to have an even more successful 2022 campaign.