Yankees' Nestor Cortes Proposed to GF Alondra Esteras Russy After 2022 MLB ASG

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes appeared in his first MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, and while that alone marked a significant milestone in his life, he experienced another special moment during the festivities.

Cortes proposed to girlfriend Alondra Esteras Russy on Tuesday. He announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend," Cortes wrote. "With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"

Russy showed off photos of the ring on her Instagram, writing, "And… Of course i said YES!"

Cortes has been impressive in New York's rotation this year, posting a 7-3 record, 2.63 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 95.2 innings across 17 starts.

The left-hander will aim to add another ring this year with a World Series victory. The Yankees are first in the AL East with a 64-28 record and appear primed to make a deep playoff run.