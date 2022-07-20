Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' Release Date, Price, Raffle Info

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

The highly-anticipated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" is set to be released on Thursday, July 21. For sneaker-heads who are still searching for details about the rollout, B/R has got you covered.

The "Reverse Mocha" will debut with a price of $150 and will be available on the NIKE SNKRS app. A lengthy list of retailers can also be found at Sneaker News.

A ton of fans have already gotten a head start thanks to an exclusive raffle on Scott's online store. According to Victor Deng of Complex, 2.4 million entries were submitted in the 30 minutes the raffle was open on Monday.

Scott posted a video to give fans a look at the kicks:

In addition to the sneakers, Scott's collaboration with Air Jordan also features a 21-piece apparel collection that includes t-shirts, hoodies and accessories.