Lakers' LeBron James Mocked by Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas During Game of Charades

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans big man Jonas Valanciunas took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during a television appearance in his native Lithuania.

During a game of charades, Valanciunas mocked James, rubbing his eyes as if he were crying before pretending to fall to the floor after being touched lightly, implying he considers James a complainer and a flopper.

Considering James has four NBA titles and could win more before retiring, he likely won't be too upset by the actions of Valanciunas, who has yet to win a championship in his 10 seasons.

At least Valanciunas may have bragging rights over James for now as the Pelicans reached the playoffs last season while James and the Lakers missed the postseason after a disappointing campaign.

However, the Purple and Gold are looking at all of their options to improve this summer and still have James and eight-time All-Star and 2020 NBA champ Anthony Davis and could make a deep playoff run in 2022-23.