Draymond Green Praises LeBron James, Explains Impact of Playing in Drew League Game

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Fans weren't the only people blown away by LeBron James' appearance at the Drew League.

"It was one of the most incredible basketball games that I've ever been to. ... If you were in there, you just felt it. It was different. It was big," Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said on his Wednesday podcast.

Green was among the VIPs in attendance to watch James drop 42 points and 16 rebounds in his first Drew League action since the 2011 NBA lockout. The Los Angeles-based pro-am was packed to the gills to watch James and DeMar DeRozan team up to earn a 104-102 victory, and Green highlighted what it meant to the league to have someone of LeBron's stature on the floor.

"Bron going to play in the Drew League, like, that's monumental," Green said. "LeBron James does not have to go play in the Drew League. That's insane. He's in year 20 by the way. Still going to play in the Drew League. I thought that was absolutely incredible."

Green said the most impactful aspect of James' appearance was allowing kids who might not otherwise have a chance to see him.

"Let's talk about what LeBron James' appearance did for these young African American kids that were there. ... For us, growing up in the neighborhood, you think LeBron Jameses are a surreal thing because there's no way to touch LeBron James," Green said. "You just see him on a basketball court, you use him on a TV screen, on an Instagram picture, video or whatever. ... There were so many kids there that could say, 'Wow, I got that close to LeBron James. I was able to watch LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan play basketball.'

"... Let's talk about what that did for the people in that gym and the magnitude of that moment."

Tickets to the Drew League are free, aside from certain courtside seats that help cover the cost of the league.