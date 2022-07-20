LeBron James Supports Teddy Bridgewater's Post About 'Tough Guy' Players: 'All FACTS'

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has Teddy Bridgewater's back.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback took to Instagram to discourage kids from admiring players who portray a "tough guy image" or "pretend" to be "gangsta" for social media.

James on Wednesday tweeted his support of Bridgewater's message:

"I still keep the same 3 dudes around me," Bridgewater added in his post. "My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players.

"Choose your path. Can't do both though."