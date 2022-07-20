Seth Rollins Talks Cody Rhodes Match; WWE Contacted Daniel Cormier; Ric Flair Injured

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Seth Rollins Talks Reaction to Cody Pec Injury

Fans weren't the only ones shocked by the gruesome nature of Cody Rhodes' pectoral tear.

Seth Rollins revealed even he was a little jarred when he first saw the extent of Rhodes' bruising ahead of their Hell in a Cell match.

"It was pretty gnarly," Rollins said told Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "I don't think I expected it to look like that. I've had some torn muscles in my day and I know that the blood seeps down, gravity just takes over but I had never seen anything like that.

"I remember Triple H had torn his pec some time ago at an event and shared a picture of it and it was pretty brutal but nothing like what we saw from Cody at Hell in a Cell. His bicep, tricep, shoulder, pec it was down to his belly button almost, it was pretty gnarly.

"It was definitely shocking and I think the way I felt about it was how the audience in Chicago felt. They were just very uncomfortable for the first little bit. I think people were even wary just to cheer for him because it was so wild."

Rhodes managed to defeat Rollins in the last match of their feud before being written off television—via an attack by Rollins—so he could undergo surgery. WWE has said Rhodes will be out nine months, though it's possible that announcement was made in kayfabe to set up a surprise return (hello, Royal Rumble).

It's worth noting that Rollins' attack on Rhodes was mentioned in WWE's announcement.

Daniel Cormier Talks Contact With WWE

WWE and Daniel Cormier are no strangers. Fox Sports targeted Cormier as a color commentator after acquiring WWE rights, and the former MMA star has expressed interest in professional wrestling following his UFC retirement.

Cormier didn't wind up getting the SmackDown commentary gig and we got Pat McAfee out of the deal. As much as Cormier adds to UFC presentations, WWE is all the better for McAfee's unbridled enthusiasm.

That said, WWE has not given up on a relationship with Cormier yet. The former heavyweight champ said WWE recently contacted him about working with the Creed Brothers.

“I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H, and I’ve got some friends now that are competing [in WWE]," Cormier said in a Twitter Space. "So my brother, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper, is now a Creed Brother in the WWE. The Creed Brothers are the ‘NXT’ Champions, the smaller league champions, and so I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something that I really do want to do."

WWE has had an increasing fixation with bringing people over from the MMA world, but the company has also been pushing a massive youth movement. It's unclear if someone like Cormier would fit in their plans, beyond a sort of one-off spectacle for WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble.

Given the continued mutual interest between the two sides, it's fair to assume Cormier will eventually make his presence felt in the squared circle.

Ric Flair Dealing With Foot Injury

Nothing—not his age, not his pacemaker and not a recent foot injury—is stopping Ric Flair from getting back in the ring one more time.

Flair revealed he's dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot during an appearance on Busted Open this week.

“I’ve got plantar fasciitis, if I’m pronouncing that correctly, on the bottom of my foot," Flair said. "Other than that, I am perfect but that damn thing is sore as shit. I’m at the doctor right now. They are gonna start injecting me with stuff.”

Flair will team up with his Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal later this month as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view.

Concern over the 73-year-old's health has been rampant since the announcement. Flair nearly died in 2017, had a pacemaker installed in 2019 and takes blood thinners daily.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has downplayed concerns throughout, and he said he'll "just deaden it" if the foot injury is bothering him the night of the pay-per-view.

Fingers crossed this all goes to plan, and we're not talking about an in-ring tragedy in a couple of weeks.