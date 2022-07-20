2022 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

0 of 3

After three days, 20 rounds, and 616 picks, the 2022 MLB draft is officially complete.

The Baltimore Orioles kicked off this year's action by taking Oklahoma high school standout Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. The son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, he set a national high school record with 89 hits in 41 games this spring.

Another former MLB star's son went off the board at No. 2 overall when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected prep outfielder Druw Jones, whose father Andruw Jones was a 10-time Gold Glove winner with the Atlanta Braves.

Two of the biggest surprises of the first round came when Kumar Rocker heard his name called at No. 3 overall, and consensus top high school pitcher Brock Porter didn't hear his name at all until the fourth round.

Ahead we've provided an all-encompassing grade for all 30 teams based on early impressions of their 2022 draft class. That's followed by a closer look at the best and the worst of this year's draft.

