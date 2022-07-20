Juan Soto Flew Commercial to 2022 MLB ASG After Declining Nats' Contract, Agent Says

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Juan Soto's agent, Scott Boras, told reporters Monday during a press conference that the superstar had to fly commercial to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"All I know here is that the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto played a game yesterday. The Atlanta Braves arrived here five hours earlier than Juan Soto did. You know why? Because their team chartered a plane. Juan Soto had to fly on a commercial flight and wait in an airport for two hours and get here at 1:30 in the morning and have to compete in the Home Run Derby," he said. "And that's something that Major League Baseball did not take care of and that's something that the Washington Nationals did not take care of."

That revelation came in the wake of Soto reportedly turning down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who also reported that the team "plans to entertain trade offers for him."

Soto, being the superstar he is, went on to win the Derby anyway:

The 23-year-old is one of the game's most ascendant young talents, hitting .250 with 20 homers and 43 RBI in 91 games this season and an OPS of .901. Players of his caliber don't come around often, so even he was taken aback when the trade rumors regarding him surfaced.

"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they'd never trade me, and now all these things are coming out,” he told reporters. "It feels really uncomfortable. You don't know what to trust. But at the end of the day, it's out of my hands, with what decision they make."

One thing is certain—if he gets traded, his new team will make sure he doesn't have to fly commercial to join them.