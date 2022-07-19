Aaron Judge Responds to Fan Upset About Possible Yankees Departure amid Contract Buzz

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to enter free agency at the end of the season, and he fueled speculation that this could be his last year in pinstripes.

While speaking to ESPN's Marly Rivera before Tuesday's All-Star Game, Judge was asked about a young fan named Jacob who was afraid his favorite player won't be a member of the team after this year. The 30-year-old gave an answer that is sure to raise some eyebrows.

"Jacob, buddy, we've got a lot of great Yankees on this team. There are a lot of great Yankees who will be here for a long time, so don't be upset," Judge said. "Hopefully you'll be a Judge fan for life."

Judge reportedly turned down a $213.5 million contract offer from the Yankees before the start of the 2022 season. He's earning $19 million this year after coming to an agreement with New York hours before a scheduled arbitration hearing.

Judge is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season with a .284 batting average, an MLB-leading 33 home runs and 70 RBI. Losing him this offseason would be a major blow to the Yankees franchise.