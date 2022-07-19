X

Warriors Rumors: JaMychal Green to Sign Contract After Thunder Buyout

Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 19, 2022

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Golden State Warriors are expected to sign forward JaMychal Green, who is working on a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details:

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Veteran forward JaMychal Green is working toward a contract buyout with Oklahoma City, and once that’s completed and he’s cleared waivers, Green intends to sign with Golden State, sources tell ESPN.

Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game for the Denver Nuggets last year.

Denver traded Green and a 2027 protected first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the draft rights to UCLA small forward Peyton Watson (No. 30 overall pick) and two future second-round selections in June.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

