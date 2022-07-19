Warriors Rumors: JaMychal Green to Sign Contract After Thunder Buyout

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Golden State Warriors are expected to sign forward JaMychal Green, who is working on a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details:

Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game for the Denver Nuggets last year.

Denver traded Green and a 2027 protected first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the draft rights to UCLA small forward Peyton Watson (No. 30 overall pick) and two future second-round selections in June.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.