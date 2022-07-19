Sidy Cissoko Joins G League Ignite; Projected to Go 1st Round in 2023 NBA Draft

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

French forward Sidy Cissoko, a projected 2023 first-round pick, has signed with the NBA's G League Ignite for the 2022-23 season.

"We explored several options with my agents, and I was convinced G League Ignite was the best opportunity to achieve my goals," Cissoko told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"The ability of this program to maximize the potential of its players on and off the court convinced me. Even more, the tailor-made development program and opportunity to start my transition to the U.S. game style, three-point line and off-court life is a key asset. I felt during our conversations with the staff that I was a priority."

Givony has Cissoko as the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He's the third-ranked European player in the class behind projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and Rayan Rupert.

The Ignite have produced four first-round draft picks over the last two years, with Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga just finishing their rookie seasons and Dyson Daniels and MarJon Beauchamp going in the first round of last month's draft.

Cissoko said Daniels' rise up draft boards following his season with the Ignite helped him make the decision to come stateside.

"Dyson shows the ability of the G League to get international players drafted high," Cissoko said. "It was interesting to see how he was used on the court, as we play the same position, even though our games are different. He had a great season and improved a lot during his year with Ignite. Improvements and hard work are what I am looking for."

Scoot Henderson, widely considered the second-best prospect in the 2023 class behind Wembanyama, has already committed to the Ignite.

Launched ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Ignite offers an alternative to college basketball and six-figure salaries for some top prospects.

There is no word on how much Cissoko will make next season. The 6'6" swingman played last season for Baskonia's second team in LEB Gold, Spain's second division, and starred for France in the FIBA U18 Championship last summer.