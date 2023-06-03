MLB Rumors: 'Doubt' Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Will Ever Pitch Again amid Injury

Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

There is reportedly fear that Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg may never pitch again.

According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, sources say Strasburg is dealing with "severe nerve damage," and he has been unable to take part in any rehabilitation activities for more than a month.

As a result, there is "increasing doubt" within the Nats organization about whether Strasburg will ever return.

On Feb. 15, manager Dave Martinez told reporters that Strasburg suffered a setback in his return from thoracic outlet syndrome. Jessica Camerato of MLB.com provided the details.

"Strasburg had been recovering from a stress reaction in his second and third ribs that is related to his thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) surgery. He built up this offseason to throwing bullpens, and he felt good after his first session. After recently throwing a second session, however, he experienced a nerve issue that sidelined him again."

Thoracic outlet syndrome is defined by Mayo Clinic as follows: "A group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib (thoracic outlet) are compressed. This can cause shoulder and neck pain and numbness in your fingers."

Strasburg underwent season-ending neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery in July 2021 and didn't return until June 9, 2022, when he threw 4.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs and eight hits while striking out five against the Miami Marlins.

Strasburg was scheduled for a start June 14, 2022, but ended up going on the injured list the day before.

On June 16, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Nats believed Strasburg was experiencing a recurrence of the same problem.

"The Nats only announced he felt discomfort after a bullpen session, and while there is no official diagnosis, the fear is it's the very same issue," Heyman wrote.

On July 14, Strasburg was transferred to the 60-day IL. Four days later, Heyman reported that Strasburg was expected to be out for the entire season with a nerve issue. However, Strasburg was not believed to need TOC surgery again.

The former San Diego State star, who was selected No. 1 in the 2009 MLB draft, has gone 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 10.5 K/9 rate over his career. The three-time All-Star also earned 2019 World Series MVP honors en route to helping lead the Nats to their lone championship in franchise history.