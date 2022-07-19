Teddy Bridgewater Tells Kids Not to Be Fooled by NFL Players with 'Tough Guy Image'

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater isn't a fan of fellow NFL players presenting fake images of themselves.

The veteran posted a message about it on Instagram on Monday:

"Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'"

The 29-year-old has had a long NFL career since graduating from Louisville, earning himself extensive chances despite dealing with injuries and inconsistency on the field. He is headed into his ninth NFL season, with the Dolphins set to be his fourth team in four years.

Bridgewater indicated he's succeeded by "not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players."

While others around the league have been negative role models, Bridgewater won the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2020.

"Kids don't be fooled," the quarterback said in his post. "You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you."