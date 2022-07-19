A's SP Paul Blackburn Caught Ride on Astros' Charter Plane to 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It turns out even bitter rivals can throw away the competitiveness ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn revealed the Houston Astros had him fly on their charter plane to Los Angeles after he was originally supposed to be on a commercial flight.

"It's awesome. It shows that, within baseball, it's kind of like a brotherhood," Blackburn said, per Mark Berman of Fox26. "Everyone respects each other and tries to help each other out. I'm greatly appreciative for their organization and letting me tag along over here."

Blackburn was the A's lone All-Star representative, hence his non-charter flight arrangement. The righty is 6-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP this season, striking out 77 batters in 97 innings. While Blackburn said he was a little "uncomfortable" initially, the awkwardness soon subsided.

"It was fun. I felt like they made me feel very welcomed and comfortable," Blackburn said. "We had some good conversations and good laughs. It was a good time."

It may or may not have helped from the Astros' perspective that they're 2-0 against Blackburn this season.