Steph Curry Discusses Debate About His Place as NBA's Best Player and Top 10 All-Time

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry continues to climb the ranks of the greatest of all time, but he doesn't concern himself with any rankings.

Curry gave his thoughts on the ongoing debate to Zion Olojede of Complex:

"I mean it’s for fans and for all the 'experts', I ain't even want to call them experts anymore but the talking heads that cover our game and it's their job to try to stir up drama when it comes to whose lists, whose rankings, who's the best currently and all that type of stuff. I think anybody who knows basketball knows that this is the way we talk about in terms of talking real basketball: there's a shortlist of guys in the league that every team would want and there's a shortlist of guys that impact winning and have done it consistently. When you're in that category whether it’s right now or all-time and you have the respect of your peers, that's the conversations we want to be having. Everybody's list is different, that's the beauty in it. We got 10 people and they'll have 10 different top lists. You'll crack one of them and let those conversations be what they are.

The 34-year-old won his fourth NBA title with the Warriors this season, taking home Finals MVP for the first time.

