Steph Curry Talks Hypothetical Matchup of 2017 Warriors vs. 2001 Shaq and Kobe Lakers

Fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship and first NBA Finals MVP, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry backed his team when asked to give his take on a hypothetical series against the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers.

In an interview with Complex's Zion Olojede, Curry was asked to pick who would win a seven-game series between the 2016-17 Warriors led by himself, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and the 2000-01 Lakers led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal:

"Between the '96 Bulls and the hypotheticals of a seven-game series, the 2001 Lakers and that hypothetical series, or every other hypothetical series that people say we should've lost because of an injury or because of whatever the case may be, those conversations are trivial. But at the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don't know who would guard Shaq, but I don't know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin' with that. And three is better than two."

Both teams are considered two of the greatest of all time, featuring multiple current or future Hall of Famers, and they both won titles.

