5 Rookies Ready To Shine During NFL Training Camps

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL rookies have begun to report to training camps, and veterans will join them next week. It’s an exciting time for both fans and these young prospects as preparations begin for the 2022 campaign.

Some first-year players are better positioned to shine during training camp than others. Whether they landed in an ideal spot to maximize their abilities or are too pro-ready and gifted to keep off the field, several rookies are poised to take the league by storm.

Training camp will be the first stop in showcasing these talents. That can serve as a springboard into a dominant preseason, culminating in a memorable campaign that will set these first-year players up for sustained success.

The following five rookies—presented in alphabetical order—are ready to emerge as superstars early in their careers.

Rookie of the Year odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.