50 Greatest Matches in WWE SummerSlam History

26 of 26

Credit: WWE.com

Despite 49 other fantastic matches on this list, the top spot was never really in doubt.

Intercontinental champion Bret Hart and "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith competed in a classic encounter at Wembley Stadium in 1992 that had 80,000-plus fans hanging on every near-fall and wondering if it was the night when their countryman would win and establish himself a legitimate singles star.

Hart would not make it easy, spending the majority of the match outwrestling his brother-in-law while sister Diana watched from ringside. With family drama providing the foundation of the dispute, the match took on greater meaning than just a championship clash.

There was a ton of physicality from Hart, resiliency from Smith and a crowd that became more split as the bout went on than one would have expected. In the end, though, Smith countered a sunset flip, stacked Hart up and scored the pinfall victory.

The emotion, the crowd heat and the efforts of both men are iconic. That it was the first time the Intercontinental Championship headlined a PPV, based almost exclusively on Vince McMahon's trust in Hart to deliver, heightens its historic significance, too.

Enough cannot be said about what Hart accomplished that night. Not only did he lead a visibly nervous Bulldog through the match, but he also did something very rare in today's wrestling world: He came out looking better in defeat.

Hart was clearly the better wrestler and was obviously responsible for the majority of what worked in the match. That is not to discount Smith, who delivered one of his greatest performances when the lights were brightest.

Together, they created a moment that will stand the test of time. Its spot at No. 1 is a no-brainer.