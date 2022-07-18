Report: David Feherty Leaving NBC Sports to Join LIV Golf as Analyst

David Cannon/Getty Images

David Feherty is reportedly expected to join the LIV Golf tour as an analyst.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Feherty has parted ways with NBC after seven years to join LIV Golf's broadcast team for the upstart tour's eight to 10 tournaments per year.

Feherty spent nearly two decades as an analyst for CBS prior to his run with NBC and the Golf Channel. The 63-year-old was part of NBC's coverage of The Open Championship last weekend.

Feherty joins Arlo White, formerly NBC's soccer play-by-play announcer, who signed on as LIV Golf's lead commentator. Last week, TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley said during an appearance on The Next Round (h/t the New York Post) that he would meet with LIV to discuss a potential broadcasting role.

LIV Golf has generated controversy because it is bankrolled by the investment fund of the Saudi Arabian government. The 2018 killing of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and Saudi Arabia's extensive history of human rights violations are among the reasons that many have criticized the competitors who have joined LIV Golf.

Last month, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended 17 players who competed in LIV's inaugural event, and he said that fate awaits other players who do the same.

"It's my job to protect, defend and celebrate our loyal PGA Tour members, our partners and our fans. And that's exactly what I did," Monahan said. "And I don't think it was a surprise to anybody, given how clear I had been about how we were going to handle this situation."

LIV Golf's next event will begin July 29 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. A group called 9/11 Justice has called on former President Donald Trump to cancel the event.