Jay Monahan Defends Decision to Suspend LIV Golfers: My Job Is to 'Protect' PGA Tour

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On the heels of suspending 17 players for competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is standing by his decision to levy such a significant punishment.

While speaking to CBS Sports during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, Monahan said he did what he believed was best for the tour:

"It's been an unfortunate week that was created by some unfortunate decisions, those decisions being players choosing to violate our tournament regulations. It's my job to protect, defend and celebrate our loyal PGA Tour members, our partners and our fans. And that's exactly what I did. And I don't think it was a surprise to anybody, given how clear I had been about how we were going to handle this situation."

