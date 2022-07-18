Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Says He'll 'Damn Sure' Be Ready for Week 1 Despite Knee Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins said Monday he plans to play in Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL last preseason.

His social media post came after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Dobbins' return could be delayed because of the seriousness of the knee injury.

"There is certainly a possibility he is not ready for Week 1, perhaps even could get on the field a couple of weeks after that," Rapoport said.

Dobbins was expected to be the Ravens' starting running back in 2021 before suffering the season-ending knee injury in the team's preseason finale in August.

The 2020 second-round pick impressed when on the field, recording 805 rushing yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie despite splitting time with Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram.

Dobbins' average of 6.0 yards per carry was the best of all qualified running backs, trailing only quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray for the NFL lead.

It's clear the Ravens want the talented player back on the field, although head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in March that the team will be cautious with Dobbins and Edwards coming back from injuries. Both could start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Baltimore also added depth at the position this offseason, signing veteran Mike Davis and drafting Tyler Badie in the sixth round.

The Ravens can afford to take a patient approach with Dobbins and keep him inactive until he is back to full strength, but it seems the 23-year-old plans to be on the field when the team opens its season Sept. 11 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.