Ryan Switzer Retires from NFL at Age 27 After Playing for Cowboys, Steelers

Veteran wide receiver and return specialist Ryan Switzer announced Monday he's retiring from the NFL.

The 27-year-old said he's "no longer able to meet the physical demands of the game."

Switzer, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, made 41 appearances for the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was last signed to the Cleveland Browns but was unable to log a regular-season snap for the team.

A foot injury landed Switzer on injured reserve last August ahead of the 2021 campaign. He ended the 2019 season on injured reserve as well with a back problem.

Switzer made an immediate impact at North Carolina, returning five punts for touchdowns as a true freshman. Opposing teams promptly made adjustments and made sure to limit his special teams effectiveness over the next three years.

By the time he was a senior, Switzer expanded his repertoire and cracked 1,000 receiving yards for the Tar Heels.

The 5'8" pass-catcher appeared in every game through his first two seasons, which were split evenly between Dallas and Pittsburgh. He averaged 8.6 yards per punt return and 22.4 yards on his 54 kick returns.

Then came the injury problems that kept him off the field for two-plus years and ultimately led to his retirement.

Switzer worked out for the Carolina Panthers in May but didn't sign a contract with the team.