NBA Champion Nick Young Says He'll KO Rapper Blueface in '15 Seconds' in Boxing Fight

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for BIG3

Former NBA guard Nick Young was rarely lacking in confidence on the court, and that self-assurance extends to the boxing ring.

Young is scheduled to fight rapper Blueface in a boxing exhibition July 30 in Los Angeles. The 2018 NBA champion told TMZ Sports he expects to have Blueface on the canvas within the first 15 seconds (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Those comments came after an equally boastful proclamation from Blueface, who told TMZ Sports he wants to extend the fight because that will allow him to land more blows.

"I want to make him look bad, so I want him to be as fatigued as possible," he said.

In the event Young is unsuccessful in the fight later this month, it won't be the first time his confidence got the better of him.