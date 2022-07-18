NFL Rumors: Bucs 'Coaches Were Not Happy' Leonard Fournette Weighed Nearly 260 Pounds

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp out of shape, weighing in at nearly 260 pounds.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times revealed Bucs coaches were not happy with Fournette's conditioning.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when [Fournette] didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Stroud said on the Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

