Woj: Lakers' Russell Westbrook Wants to Have Success in LA Despite Trade Rumors

Though many expect the Los Angeles Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook this offseason, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday on Get Up that the guard would prefer to remain with the team.

"He wants to have success in L.A.," Wojnarowski said of Westbrook (1:00 in video). "This is his fourth team in four years. His family, obviously, that was a big part of this, being able to go back to L.A. He's been an integral part of that community, he grew up there. He doesn't want to bounce around every year."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Saturday that the Lakers have discussed a potential trade with the Brooklyn Nets that would swap Westbrook for Kyrie Irving, but "those talks have not progressed toward an agreement."

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers.

