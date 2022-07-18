LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia Looks to Leave DP World Tour: 'I Am Not Feeling Loved'

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Sergio Garcia has already resigned his PGA Tour membership after joining LIV Golf, but he is now set to also leave the European-based DP World Tour.

"I am quite clear about what I am going to do with the European circuit. Probably leave it," Garcia said Sunday, via ESPN. "I want to play where I feel loved, and right now in the European Tour I am not feeling loved."

The Spanish golfer has 16 career wins on the DP World Tour and has appeared in 320 tournaments since turning pro in 1999. The 2017 Masters champion reached as high as No. 2 in the world golf rankings and is currently No. 69.

Garcia was one of several high-profile golfers to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, but those involved have faced significant repercussions. The PGA Tour suspended all participants while the DP World Tour golfers were fined £100,000 and banned from participating in co-sanctioned events, including the recent Scottish Open.

The 42-year-old might also be ineligible to compete in the Ryder Cup, an event he has appeared in 10 times in his career and scored the most points (28.5) in the competition's history.

Garcia has voiced his displeasure toward other golfers still with the European Tour, making his decision to leave unsurprising.

Others have still defended him, including compatriot Jon Rahm.

"Sergio knows very well that he has dedicated his life to the European Tour in his 25 years as a pro," Rahm told reporters. "That they turn their backs on him that way doesn't seem right to me. And it is what it is. It is not my decision and that he has to make this decision, it hurts me."

Without the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, Garcia might not be able to accumulate points for his world golf ranking, which could affect future tournament eligibility.