Jeremy Sochan: 'Bricks' Comment on Russell Westbrook Wasn't Meant to Be Disrespectful

Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

Even for incoming rookies, it's open season on Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.

Playing a game with teammate Malaki Branham, San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Jeremy Sochan was told Westbrook gets a lot of these and responded with "bricks." Unfortunately for Sochan, the answer was triple-doubles.

Sochan addressed the clip on Twitter and explained how he has been a longtime fan of Westbrook:

Of course, Sochan's first guess carried plenty of truth. Westbrook shot 29.8 percent from three-point range, the fourth time in the last five years he failed to eclipse 30.0 percent. In general, the 33-year-old continues to go backward from the peak he enjoyed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although Sochan didn't mean anything by his comment, Westbrook might circle the Lakers' first game on the schedule against the Spurs.