5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ABC 3

UFC on ABC 3 went down on Saturday on Long Island, New York, with an unusually early 11:00 a.m. start time. Anybody who kept their schedule clear to watch the event was rewarded with some pretty amazing action.

The card was headlined by a clash of featherweight contenders, as the No. 2-ranked Brian Ortega took on No. 3-ranked Yair Rodriguez. Rodriguez won the fight by first-round TKO after Ortega suffered a dislocated shoulder. It was a disappointing outcome, but thankfully many of the fights up until that point had been very entertaining.

That includes the co-main event, which saw Brazil's Amanda Lemos dominate Michelle Waterson-Gomez to a second-round submission win with a guillotine choke. Chinese welterweight Li Jingliang also showed out on the main card, crushing Russia's Muslim Salikhov with a second-round right hand. Both he and Lemos received $50,000 performance bonuses for their wins.

Fight of the Night honors went to flyweights Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji, who met earlier on the main card. China's Sumudaerji had Schnell in a lot of trouble early, but the American ultimately surged back with an epic second-round triangle.

It was the kind of card that opened the door to a whole host of exciting matchup options. Keep scrolling for five fights we'd like to see when the dust has settled.